Recap: Moog Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022
Recap: Moog Q1 Earnings

 

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock missed estimated earnings by 5.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $1.18, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $40.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.20 1.20 1.08 0.88
EPS Actual 1.25 1.12 1.33 1.17
Revenue Estimate 690.20M 704.38M 689.51M 679.55M
Revenue Actual 724.28M 707.35M 736.40M 683.95M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $5.3 and $5.7 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 395.5% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Earnings News

