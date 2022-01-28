 Skip to main content

Recap: Phillips 66 Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:34am   Comments
Recap: Phillips 66 Q4 Earnings

 

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Phillips 66 beat estimated earnings by 57.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.94 versus an estimate of $1.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16.80 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.24, which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.94 0.86 -1.40 -1.05
EPS Actual 3.18 0.74 -1.16 -1.16
Revenue Estimate 27.08B 22.88B 18.57B 16.11B
Revenue Actual 31.47B 27.89B 21.93B 16.77B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

