Recap: Phillips 66 Q4 Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Phillips 66 beat estimated earnings by 57.22%, reporting an EPS of $2.94 versus an estimate of $1.87, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16.80 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.24, which was followed by a 2.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.94
|0.86
|-1.40
|-1.05
|EPS Actual
|3.18
|0.74
|-1.16
|-1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|27.08B
|22.88B
|18.57B
|16.11B
|Revenue Actual
|31.47B
|27.89B
|21.93B
|16.77B
