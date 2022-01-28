Recap: Chevron Q4 Earnings
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying
Earnings
Chevron missed estimated earnings by 17.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.56 versus an estimate of $3.1, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $22.88 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75, which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chevron's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.21
|1.50
|0.9
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|2.96
|1.71
|0.9
|-0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|40.52B
|34.32B
|30.37B
|26.20B
|Revenue Actual
|44.71B
|37.60B
|32.03B
|25.25B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News