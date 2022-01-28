 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Chevron Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 28, 2022 7:33am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Chevron Q4 Earnings

 

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Chevron missed estimated earnings by 17.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.56 versus an estimate of $3.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22.88 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75, which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.21 1.50 0.9 0.07
EPS Actual 2.96 1.71 0.9 -0.01
Revenue Estimate 40.52B 34.32B 30.37B 26.20B
Revenue Actual 44.71B 37.60B 32.03B 25.25B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CVX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed; Apple Tops Q1 Expectations
7 Stocks To Watch For January 28, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2022
Earnings Preview: Chevron
What Are Whales Doing With Chevron
Algae Anyone? The Emerging Market That Could Turn Waste Into Green
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com