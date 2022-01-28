Recap: Chevron Q4 Earnings

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out these penny stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Chevron missed estimated earnings by 17.42%, reporting an EPS of $2.56 versus an estimate of $3.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $22.88 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.75, which was followed by a 1.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chevron's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.21 1.50 0.9 0.07 EPS Actual 2.96 1.71 0.9 -0.01 Revenue Estimate 40.52B 34.32B 30.37B 26.20B Revenue Actual 44.71B 37.60B 32.03B 25.25B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.