Recap: Arthur J. Gallagher Q4 Earnings
Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Arthur J. Gallagher beat estimated earnings by 3.16%, reporting an EPS of $0.98 versus an estimate of $0.95, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $269.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 2.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arthur J. Gallagher's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|1.07
|1.84
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|1.17
|2.02
|0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|1.85B
|1.57B
|1.71B
|1.45B
|Revenue Actual
|2.14B
|1.93B
|2.17B
|1.70B
