Recap: Haynes Intl Q1 Earnings

Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Haynes Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $27.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Haynes Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.10 -0.58 -0.53 EPS Actual 0.20 0.03 -0.29 -0.65 Revenue Estimate 93.02M 85.01M 77.51M 73.73M Revenue Actual 95.28M 88.14M 82.06M 72.18M

