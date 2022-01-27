Recap: Haynes Intl Q1 Earnings
Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Haynes Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $27.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Haynes Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|-0.10
|-0.58
|-0.53
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.03
|-0.29
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|93.02M
|85.01M
|77.51M
|73.73M
|Revenue Actual
|95.28M
|88.14M
|82.06M
|72.18M
