National Instruments: Q4 Earnings Insights

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

National Instruments beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $52.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at National Instruments's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.05 0.07 0.13 EPS Actual 0.42 0.35 0.32 0.51 Revenue Estimate 370.43M 323.89M 342.16M 359.59M Revenue Actual 367.16M 346.70M 335.18M 367.84M

