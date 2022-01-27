National Instruments: Q4 Earnings Insights
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
National Instruments beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.6 versus an estimate of $0.2, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $52.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at National Instruments's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.05
|0.07
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.35
|0.32
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|370.43M
|323.89M
|342.16M
|359.59M
|Revenue Actual
|367.16M
|346.70M
|335.18M
|367.84M
