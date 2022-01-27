Recap: United States Steel Q4 Earnings
United States Steel (NYSE:X) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 22.72%, reporting an EPS of $3.64 versus an estimate of $4.71, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.06 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 12.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United States Steel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|4.85
|3.05
|0.91
|-0.68
|EPS Actual
|5.36
|3.37
|1.08
|-0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|5.79B
|4.64B
|3.68B
|2.58B
|Revenue Actual
|5.96B
|5.03B
|3.66B
|2.56B
