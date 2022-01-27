 Skip to main content

Recap: Mondelez International Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mondelez International missed estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $360.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mondelez International's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.70 0.64 0.69 0.66
EPS Actual 0.71 0.66 0.77 0.67
Revenue Estimate 7.03B 6.41B 7.02B 7.16B
Revenue Actual 7.18B 6.64B 7.24B 7.30B

