Recap: Mondelez International Q4 Earnings
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Mondelez International missed estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $360.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.6% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Mondelez International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.64
|0.69
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.66
|0.77
|0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|7.03B
|6.41B
|7.02B
|7.16B
|Revenue Actual
|7.18B
|6.64B
|7.24B
|7.30B
