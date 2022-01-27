Cullen/Frost Bankers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cullen/Frost Bankers beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $16.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.56
|1.43
|1.28
|EPS Actual
|1.65
|1.80
|1.77
|1.38
|Revenue Estimate
|354.49M
|353.03M
|355.41M
|349.33M
|Revenue Actual
|362.51M
|371.24M
|357.19M
|357.06M
