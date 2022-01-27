Cullen/Frost Bankers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $1.54 versus an estimate of $1.34, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $16.05 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.52 1.56 1.43 1.28 EPS Actual 1.65 1.80 1.77 1.38 Revenue Estimate 354.49M 353.03M 355.41M 349.33M Revenue Actual 362.51M 371.24M 357.19M 357.06M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.