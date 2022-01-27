Heritage Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Heritage Financial beat estimated earnings by 19.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.46, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $5.99 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Heritage Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.51 0.52 0.46 EPS Actual 0.58 0.90 0.70 0.66 Revenue Estimate 60.43M 60.55M 61.36M 58.65M Revenue Actual 59.61M 62.56M 60.49M 63.74M

