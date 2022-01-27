Heritage Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heritage Financial beat estimated earnings by 19.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.46, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.99 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heritage Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.51
|0.52
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|0.90
|0.70
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|60.43M
|60.55M
|61.36M
|58.65M
|Revenue Actual
|59.61M
|62.56M
|60.49M
|63.74M
