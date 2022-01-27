Recap: Blackstone Q4 Earnings
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Blackstone beat estimated earnings by 25.74%, reporting an EPS of $1.71 versus an estimate of $1.36, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $828.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.37, which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blackstone's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.77
|0.76
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|0.82
|0.96
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|2.18B
|1.84B
|1.70B
|2.29B
|Revenue Actual
|3.04B
|2.12B
|2.05B
|3.63B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News