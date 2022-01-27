Recap: McDonald's Q4 Earnings
McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
McDonald's missed estimated earnings by 4.7%, reporting an EPS of $2.23 versus an estimate of $2.34, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $695.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.3, which was followed by a 1.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at McDonald's's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.46
|2.08
|1.81
|1.78
|EPS Actual
|2.76
|2.37
|1.92
|1.70
|Revenue Estimate
|6.03B
|5.53B
|5.03B
|5.37B
|Revenue Actual
|6.20B
|5.89B
|5.12B
|5.31B
