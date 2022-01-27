 Skip to main content

Recap: MSCI Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Recap: MSCI Q4 Earnings

 

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MSCI beat estimated earnings by 1.21%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.48, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $106.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSCI's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.41 2.30 2.26 1.95
EPS Actual 2.53 2.45 2.46 1.96
Revenue Estimate 506.71M 486.04M 471.85M 444.52M
Revenue Actual 517.10M 498.18M 478.42M 443.66M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

