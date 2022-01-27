Recap: MSCI Q4 Earnings
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
MSCI beat estimated earnings by 1.21%, reporting an EPS of $2.51 versus an estimate of $2.48, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $106.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 0.95% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MSCI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.41
|2.30
|2.26
|1.95
|EPS Actual
|2.53
|2.45
|2.46
|1.96
|Revenue Estimate
|506.71M
|486.04M
|471.85M
|444.52M
|Revenue Actual
|517.10M
|498.18M
|478.42M
|443.66M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News