Recap: Southwest Airlines Q4 Earnings
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Southwest Airlines beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.04 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 2.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Southwest Airlines's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.32
|-1.85
|-1.68
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.35
|-1.72
|-1.29
|Revenue Estimate
|4.58B
|3.88B
|2.07B
|2.11B
|Revenue Actual
|4.68B
|4.01B
|2.05B
|2.01B
