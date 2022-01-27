Teradyne: Q4 Earnings Insights
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
Earnings
Teradyne beat estimated earnings by 6.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.29, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $126.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 6.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Teradyne's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.43
|1.75
|1.05
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.59
|1.91
|1.11
|1.10
|Revenue Estimate
|932.88M
|1.06B
|760.42M
|721.14M
|Revenue Actual
|950.50M
|1.09B
|781.61M
|758.97M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News