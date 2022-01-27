 Skip to main content

Teradyne: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:29am   Comments
Teradyne: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Teradyne beat estimated earnings by 6.2%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.29, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $126.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 6.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Teradyne's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.43 1.75 1.05 1.01
EPS Actual 1.59 1.91 1.11 1.10
Revenue Estimate 932.88M 1.06B 760.42M 721.14M
Revenue Actual 950.50M 1.09B 781.61M 758.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

