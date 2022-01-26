Washington Trust Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Washington Trust Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 17.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $0.98, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $5.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Washington Trust Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|1.07
|1.04
|0.97
|EPS Actual
|1.07
|1
|1.17
|1.13
|Revenue Estimate
|34.64M
|33.20M
|32.80M
|32.40M
|Revenue Actual
|36.07M
|34.75M
|32.87M
|32.24M
