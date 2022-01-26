Recap: Whirlpool Q4 Earnings
Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Whirlpool beat estimated earnings by 5.14%, reporting an EPS of $6.14 versus an estimate of $5.84, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.56, which was followed by a 2.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Whirlpool's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|6.12
|5.93
|5.41
|6.07
|EPS Actual
|6.68
|6.64
|7.20
|6.64
|Revenue Estimate
|5.73B
|5.05B
|4.85B
|5.59B
|Revenue Actual
|5.49B
|5.32B
|5.36B
|5.80B
