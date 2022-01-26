 Skip to main content

Recap: ServiceNow Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 4:35pm   Comments
Recap: ServiceNow Q4 Earnings

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ServiceNow beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $364.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ServiceNow's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.38 1.21 1.34 1.05
EPS Actual 1.55 1.42 1.52 1.17
Revenue Estimate 1.47B 1.36B 1.34B 1.21B
Revenue Actual 1.51B 1.41B 1.36B 1.25B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

