Recap: ServiceNow Q4 Earnings
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ServiceNow beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.43, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $364.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 3.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ServiceNow's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.38
|1.21
|1.34
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.42
|1.52
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|1.47B
|1.36B
|1.34B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.51B
|1.41B
|1.36B
|1.25B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings