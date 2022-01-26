Tesla: Q4 Earnings Insights
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tesla beat estimated earnings by 12.39%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.26, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $6.97 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tesla's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|0.96
|0.79
|1.01
|EPS Actual
|1.86
|1.45
|0.93
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|13.62B
|11.21B
|11.36B
|10.32B
|Revenue Actual
|13.76B
|11.96B
|10.39B
|10.74B
