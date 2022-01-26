Tesla: Q4 Earnings Insights

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tesla beat estimated earnings by 12.39%, reporting an EPS of $2.54 versus an estimate of $2.26, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.97 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 3.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tesla's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.57 0.96 0.79 1.01 EPS Actual 1.86 1.45 0.93 0.80 Revenue Estimate 13.62B 11.21B 11.36B 10.32B Revenue Actual 13.76B 11.96B 10.39B 10.74B

