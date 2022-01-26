Intel: Q4 Earnings Insights

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intel beat estimated earnings by 21.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $550.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 11.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intel's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.06 1.15 1.10 EPS Actual 1.71 1.28 1.39 1.52 Revenue Estimate 18.24B 17.84B 17.86B 17.50B Revenue Actual 19.19B 19.63B 19.67B 19.98B

