 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 4:18pm   Comments
Share:
Intel: Q4 Earnings Insights

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intel beat estimated earnings by 21.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $550.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 11.68% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intel's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.11 1.06 1.15 1.10
EPS Actual 1.71 1.28 1.39 1.52
Revenue Estimate 18.24B 17.84B 17.86B 17.50B
Revenue Actual 19.19B 19.63B 19.67B 19.98B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

EU Top Court Overturns $1.2B Antitrust Penalty Against Intel
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTC
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; Fed Policy Decision In Focus
7 Stocks To Watch For January 26, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
Nvidia Quietly Looks To Dump Its Arm Ambitions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings