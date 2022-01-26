Intel: Q4 Earnings Insights
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intel beat estimated earnings by 21.11%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $550.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.6, which was followed by a 11.68% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intel's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|1.06
|1.15
|1.10
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|1.28
|1.39
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|18.24B
|17.84B
|17.86B
|17.50B
|Revenue Actual
|19.19B
|19.63B
|19.67B
|19.98B
