 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Outlook For Atlassian Corporation
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Outlook For Atlassian Corporation

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-01-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Atlassian Corporation will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.39.

Atlassian Corporation bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 9.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlassian Corporation's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.40 0.18 0.29 0.32
EPS Actual 0.46 0.24 0.48 0.37
Price Change % 9.78% 21.86% 4.14% 1.81%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian Corporation were trading at $286.69 as of January 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 30.12%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (TEAM)

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Atlassian Corporation
Expert Ratings For Atlassian Corporation
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Atlassian Corporation Whale Trades Spotted
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings