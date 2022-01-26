 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 10:34am   Comments
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.3% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In JD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 35.01 shares of JD.com at the time with $1,000. This investment in JD would have produced an average annual return of 20.4%. Currently, JD.com has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion.

JD.com's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in JD.com you would have approximately $2,515.76 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

