Norfolk Southern: Q4 Earnings Insights
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Norfolk Southern beat estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $3.12 versus an estimate of $3.04, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $279.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Norfolk Southern's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.91
|2.94
|2.54
|2.48
|EPS Actual
|3.06
|3.28
|2.66
|2.64
|Revenue Estimate
|2.75B
|2.74B
|2.62B
|2.54B
|Revenue Actual
|2.85B
|2.80B
|2.60B
|2.57B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News