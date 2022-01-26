Recap: Stock Yards Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stock Yards Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $14.84 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.66% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stock Yards Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.77
|0.74
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|1
|0.99
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|62.63M
|51.80M
|50.27M
|46.33M
|Revenue Actual
|63.10M
|57.37M
|51.67M
|49.95M
