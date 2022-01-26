Recap: Stock Yards Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Stock Yards Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $14.84 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 3.66% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Stock Yards Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.76 0.77 0.74 0.55 EPS Actual 0.88 1 0.99 0.78 Revenue Estimate 62.63M 51.80M 50.27M 46.33M Revenue Actual 63.10M 57.37M 51.67M 49.95M

