Recap: TriCo Q4 Earnings

TriCo (NASDAQ:TCBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TriCo beat estimated earnings by 4.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.94 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TriCo's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.92 0.80 0.69 EPS Actual 0.92 0.95 1.13 0.79 Revenue Estimate 84.01M 83.71M 81.76M 79.54M Revenue Actual 83.33M 83.04M 82.55M 83.00M

