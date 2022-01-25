Recap: Hanmi Financial Q4 Earnings

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hanmi Financial beat estimated earnings by 81.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.48 0.43 0.35 EPS Actual 0.86 0.72 0.54 0.47 Revenue Estimate 56.92M 54.27M 54.52M 53.27M Revenue Actual 62.49M 58.46M 55.81M 55.69M

