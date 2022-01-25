Recap: Hanmi Financial Q4 Earnings
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hanmi Financial beat estimated earnings by 81.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.6, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 4.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hanmi Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.48
|0.43
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.86
|0.72
|0.54
|0.47
|Revenue Estimate
|56.92M
|54.27M
|54.52M
|53.27M
|Revenue Actual
|62.49M
|58.46M
|55.81M
|55.69M
