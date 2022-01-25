Recap: Premier Financial Q4 Earnings
Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Premier Financial missed estimated earnings by 9.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Premier Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.76
|0.78
|0.76
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.84
|1.10
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|56.65M
|56.80M
|62.83M
|55.43M
|Revenue Actual
|57.03M
|56.62M
|56.51M
|54.97M
