Recap: Premier Financial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:37pm   Comments
Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Premier Financial missed estimated earnings by 9.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.76, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $2.23 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.35% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Premier Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.76 0.78 0.76 0.69
EPS Actual 0.76 0.84 1.10 0.87
Revenue Estimate 56.65M 56.80M 62.83M 55.43M
Revenue Actual 57.03M 56.62M 56.51M 54.97M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

