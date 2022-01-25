Recap: F5 Q1 Earnings
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
F5 beat estimated earnings by 3.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $2.78, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $62.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 5.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at F5's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.46
|2.39
|2.46
|EPS Actual
|3.01
|2.76
|2.50
|2.59
|Revenue Estimate
|671.67M
|638.14M
|635.98M
|625.27M
|Revenue Actual
|682.00M
|651.51M
|645.29M
|624.62M
