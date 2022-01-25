 Skip to main content

Recap: F5 Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

F5 beat estimated earnings by 3.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $2.78, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $62.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 5.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at F5's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.75 2.46 2.39 2.46
EPS Actual 3.01 2.76 2.50 2.59
Revenue Estimate 671.67M 638.14M 635.98M 625.27M
Revenue Actual 682.00M 651.51M 645.29M 624.62M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

