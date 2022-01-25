 Skip to main content

$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.32% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TWTR: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 60.35 shares of Twitter at the time with $1,000. This investment in TWTR would have produced an average annual return of 14.93%. Currently, Twitter has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion.

Twitter's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,049.49 today based on a price of $33.95 for TWTR at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

