Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sunrun Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Sunrun Stock In The Last 5 Years

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 24.17% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In RUN: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 18.02 shares of Sunrun at the time with $100. This investment in RUN would have produced an average annual return of 37.76%. Currently, Sunrun has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion.

Sunrun's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $469.37 today based on a price of $26.02 for RUN at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

