Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Trade Desk Stock In The Last 5 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Trade Desk Stock In The Last 5 Years

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 71.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TTD: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 324.36 shares of Trade Desk at the time with $1,000. This investment in TTD would have produced an average annual return of 84.62%. Currently, Trade Desk has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion.

Trade Desk's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $20,697.37 today based on a price of $63.69 for TTD at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

