Recap: Home Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Home Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.2, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $549.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.68, which was followed by a 2.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Home Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.11 1.21 1.06 0.78 EPS Actual 1.79 1.34 1.41 1.36 Revenue Estimate 23.70M 24.53M 24.32M 23.98M Revenue Actual 27.13M 24.11M 25.09M 25.20M

