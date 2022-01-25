Recap: Home Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Home Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.2, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $549.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.68, which was followed by a 2.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Home Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.11
|1.21
|1.06
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|1.79
|1.34
|1.41
|1.36
|Revenue Estimate
|23.70M
|24.53M
|24.32M
|23.98M
|Revenue Actual
|27.13M
|24.11M
|25.09M
|25.20M
