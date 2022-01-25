Recap: Lakeland Financial Q4 Earnings
Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lakeland Financial missed estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.96, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lakeland Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.84
|0.88
|0.80
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.95
|0.90
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|56.62M
|54.93M
|56.67M
|53.60M
|Revenue Actual
|56.85M
|55.00M
|56.24M
|56.49M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News