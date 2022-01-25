 Skip to main content

Recap: Lakeland Financial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:06am
Recap: Lakeland Financial Q4 Earnings

 

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Financial missed estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.96, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 5.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.84 0.88 0.80
EPS Actual 0.94 0.95 0.90 0.97
Revenue Estimate 56.62M 54.93M 56.67M 53.60M
Revenue Actual 56.85M 55.00M 56.24M 56.49M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

