Daseke: Q4 Earnings Insights

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:50 AM.

Earnings

Daseke beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daseke's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.09 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.43 0.42 0.04 0.12 Revenue Estimate 423.28M 369.45M 337.44M 331.58M Revenue Actual 424.60M 404.00M 333.90M 335.60M

