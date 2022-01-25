Daseke: Q4 Earnings Insights
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Daseke beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $58.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.65% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Daseke's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.09
|-0.05
|-0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.43
|0.42
|0.04
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|423.28M
|369.45M
|337.44M
|331.58M
|Revenue Actual
|424.60M
|404.00M
|333.90M
|335.60M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
