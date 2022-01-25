 Skip to main content

Daseke: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 8:08am   Comments
Daseke: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Daseke beat estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $58.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 4.65% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Daseke's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.09 -0.05 -0.04
EPS Actual 0.43 0.42 0.04 0.12
Revenue Estimate 423.28M 369.45M 337.44M 331.58M
Revenue Actual 424.60M 404.00M 333.90M 335.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

