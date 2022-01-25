NextEra Energy: Q4 Earnings Insights
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $651.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextEra Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.68
|0.59
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|0.75
|0.71
|0.67
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|5.37B
|4.97B
|4.86B
|5.57B
|Revenue Actual
|4.37B
|3.93B
|3.73B
|4.39B
