Recap: American Express Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:37am   Comments
American Express (NYSE:AXP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Express beat estimated earnings by 16.58%, reporting an EPS of $2.18 versus an estimate of $1.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.79 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Express's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.80 1.58 1.61 1.31
EPS Actual 2.27 2.80 2.74 1.76
Revenue Estimate 10.52B 9.54B 9.17B 9.35B
Revenue Actual 10.93B 10.24B 9.06B 9.35B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

