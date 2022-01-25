Recap: American Express Q4 Earnings
American Express (NYSE:AXP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Express beat estimated earnings by 16.58%, reporting an EPS of $2.18 versus an estimate of $1.87, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.79 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47, which was followed by a 5.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|1.58
|1.61
|1.31
|EPS Actual
|2.27
|2.80
|2.74
|1.76
|Revenue Estimate
|10.52B
|9.54B
|9.17B
|9.35B
|Revenue Actual
|10.93B
|10.24B
|9.06B
|9.35B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News