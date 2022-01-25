3M: Q4 Earnings Insights
3M (NYSE:MMM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
3M beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $2.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $29.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 2.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at 3M's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.20
|2.26
|2.29
|2.15
|EPS Actual
|2.45
|2.59
|2.77
|2.38
|Revenue Estimate
|8.67B
|8.55B
|8.47B
|8.40B
|Revenue Actual
|8.94B
|8.95B
|8.85B
|8.58B
