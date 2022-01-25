 Skip to main content

3M: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:07am   Comments
3M: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

3M (NYSE:MMM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

3M beat estimated earnings by 14.93%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $2.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $29.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 2.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at 3M's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.20 2.26 2.29 2.15
EPS Actual 2.45 2.59 2.77 2.38
Revenue Estimate 8.67B 8.55B 8.47B 8.40B
Revenue Actual 8.94B 8.95B 8.85B 8.58B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

