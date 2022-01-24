 Skip to main content

Crane: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:32pm   Comments
Crane (NYSE:CR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crane beat estimated earnings by 10.62%, reporting an EPS of $1.25 versus an estimate of $1.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $44.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.53, which was followed by a 8.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crane's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.36 1.38 1.29 1.1
EPS Actual 1.89 1.83 1.66 1
Revenue Estimate 770.65M 757.88M 783.54M 737.92M
Revenue Actual 833.50M 796.40M 833.50M 726.40M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Crane management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $7.0 and $7.4 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 476.0% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Crane, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

