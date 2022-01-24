Independent Bank Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights
Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Earnings
Independent Bank Gr beat estimated earnings by 2.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 7.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independent Bank Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.30
|1.31
|1.34
|1.33
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|1.35
|1.39
|1.34
|Revenue Estimate
|147.68M
|148.59M
|152.24M
|152.08M
|Revenue Actual
|145.50M
|145.01M
|148.22M
|152.01M
