Independent Bank Gr: Q4 Earnings Insights

Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independent Bank Gr beat estimated earnings by 2.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 7.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.30 1.31 1.34 1.33 EPS Actual 1.22 1.35 1.39 1.34 Revenue Estimate 147.68M 148.59M 152.24M 152.08M Revenue Actual 145.50M 145.01M 148.22M 152.01M

