 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
If You Invested $1000 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.31% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In LLY: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.41 shares of Eli Lilly at the time with $1,000. This investment in LLY would have produced an average annual return of 25.66%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion.

Eli Lilly's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $1,000 in Eli Lilly you would have approximately $3,166.33 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LLY)

Expert Ratings For Eli Lilly
Looking Into Eli Lilly and Company's Recent Short Interest
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 21, 2022
Looking At Eli Lilly's Recent Whale Trades
Everest Boosts Covid Bet With New Licensing Deal Despite Crowded Field
10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com