$100 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 11:04am   Comments
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 505.42% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In DKNG: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 50,000.00 shares of DraftKings at the time with $100. This investment in DKNG would have produced an average annual return of 518.83%. Currently, DraftKings has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion.

DraftKings's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $907,500.00 today based on a price of $18.13 for DKNG at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

