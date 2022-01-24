 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Preview: Lockheed Martin's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Share:
Preview: Lockheed Martin's Earnings

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lockheed Martin will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.15.

Lockheed Martin bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lockheed Martin's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.97 6.53 6.30 6.41
EPS Actual 2.21 6.52 6.56 6.38
Price Change % -0.29% 1.81% -0.02% 0.55%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin were trading at $371.2 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (LMT)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Lockheed Martin
Are Crime-Fighting Robots Coming to a Park Near You?
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Some Aerospace & Defense Companies
Coming to a Mall Nearby? RoboCop Isn't Just Fiction Anymore
Amazon Collaborates With Lockheed Martin, Cisco
AEye is Addressing Customer Needs Through a New Adaptive Sensing Platform
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings