Preview: Boston Properties's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Preview: Boston Properties's Earnings

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Boston Properties will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.50.

Boston Properties bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Boston Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate
EPS Actual 1.73 1.72 1.56 1.37
Price Change % -2.92% 1.51% -0.52% -3.24%

Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Properties were trading at $114.44 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.41%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

