Johnson & Johnson's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Johnson & Johnson's Earnings: A Preview

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-01-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Johnson & Johnson will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.12.

Johnson & Johnson bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson & Johnson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.36 2.27 2.34 1.82
EPS Actual 2.60 2.48 2.59 1.86
Price Change % -0.05% 0.29% 0.07% -1.53%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were trading at $164.87 as of January 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings