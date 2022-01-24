 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 10:03am   Comments
Share:
$100 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.65% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In CSX: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 13.23 shares of CSX at the time with $100. This investment in CSX would have produced an average annual return of 16.24%. Currently, CSX has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion.

CSX's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

This $100 investment would be worth $447.95 today based on a price of $33.88 for CSX at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CSX)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Netflix Shares Tumble Following Q4 Results
5 Stocks To Watch For January 21, 2022
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Recap: CSX Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2022
Breaking News: Schneider Moving Western Intermodal Business to Union Pacific
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-PODEarnings News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com