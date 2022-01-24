Halliburton Clocks 32% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Consensus
- Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 32.1% year-over-year to $4.28 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion.
- Completion and Production revenue increased 30.2% Y/Y to $2.36 billion, and the corresponding operating income increased by 23.1% Y/Y to $347 million.
- Drilling and Evaluation revenue increased by 34.6% Y/Y to $1.92 billion, and operating income was up 130% Y/Y to $269 million.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.36 from $0.18 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.34.
- The operating income increased to $550 million, compared to a loss of $(96) million, and the margin for the quarter stood at 12.8%.
- Halliburton generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $1.91 billion, compared to $1.88 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $1.37 billion.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2021.
- Halliburton declared an increased first-quarter dividend of $0.12/share (compared to prior paid of $0.045) payable on March 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2022.
- Price Action: HAL shares traded lower by 3.45% at $26.59 during the premarket session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Movers Trading Ideas