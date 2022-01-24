 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Halliburton Clocks 32% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Consensus
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 8:47am   Comments
Share:
Halliburton Clocks 32% Revenue Growth In Q4, Beats Consensus
  • Halliburton Co (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 32.1% year-over-year to $4.28 billion, beating the consensus of $4.09 billion.
  • Completion and Production revenue increased 30.2% Y/Y to $2.36 billion, and the corresponding operating income increased by 23.1% Y/Y to $347 million.
  • Drilling and Evaluation revenue increased by 34.6% Y/Y to $1.92 billion, and operating income was up 130% Y/Y to $269 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.36 from $0.18 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.34.
  • The operating income increased to $550 million, compared to a loss of $(96) million, and the margin for the quarter stood at 12.8%.
  • Halliburton generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $1.91 billion, compared to $1.88 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $1.37 billion.
  • The company held cash and equivalents of $3.04 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Halliburton declared an increased first-quarter dividend of $0.12/share (compared to prior paid of $0.045) payable on March 23, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2022.
  • Price Action: HAL shares traded lower by 3.45% at $26.59 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAL)

Halliburton: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Friday's Plunge
5 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2022
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2022
Earnings Outlook For Halliburton
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling: Halliburton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Dividends Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com