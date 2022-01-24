 Skip to main content

Recap: Koninklijke Philips Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Recap: Koninklijke Philips Q4 Earnings

 

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Koninklijke Philips missed estimated earnings by 52.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.65 versus an estimate of $1.37, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.50 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.04, which was followed by a 4.03% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

