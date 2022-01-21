 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 21, 2022 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
Why Amazon Shares Are Sliding Today

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) is trading lower Friday amid overall market weakness following a weak quarterly report from Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), which has pressured tech names.

Netflix reported quarterly revenue of $7.71 billion, which came in slightly below estimates.The streaming giant said it ended the quarter with 222 million paid memberships after adding 8.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Netflix acknowledged that increased competition may be affecting its marginal growth, but reaffirmed its confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy.

Weakness in Netflix has caused investor concern ahead of the corporate earnings season. Sectors that benefited from the COVID-19 pandemic including streaming and e-commerce have come under pressure amid uncertainty over valuations and growth potential. 

See Also: Why Netflix Shares Are Diving Today

Amazon scheduled its upcoming quarterly conference call last night. The company is set to announce its fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes on Feb. 3.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon has traded as low as $2,881 and as high as $3,773 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 4.01% at $2,911.65 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Amazon.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

This Chicken Wing Stock Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Disney, Netflix, Ford And Amazon
Mobiquity Technologies Partners with UNIFD, Enables Advertisers To Reach All TV and Digital Audiences at Scale
Why Peloton's Production Halt Could Cause Repercussions For Affirm
Is Amazon's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Amazon To Open First Physical Clothing Store: What Investors (And Shoppers) Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com