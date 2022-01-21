 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Huntington Bancshares Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Huntington Bancshares Q4 Earnings

 

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Huntington Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $413.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Huntington Bancshares's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.32 0.28 0.35 0.29
EPS Actual 0.35 0.35 0.48 0.27
Revenue Estimate 1.70B 1.27B 1.22B 1.25B
Revenue Actual 1.70B 1.28B 1.37B 1.23B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HBAN)

A Preview Of Huntington Bancshares's Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 13, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Huntington Bancshares
Benzinga Hosts Menorah In The D Event With Danny Fenster As Special Guest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com