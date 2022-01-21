Recap: Huntington Bancshares Q4 Earnings
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Huntington Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $413.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Huntington Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.28
|0.35
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.35
|0.48
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|1.70B
|1.27B
|1.22B
|1.25B
|Revenue Actual
|1.70B
|1.28B
|1.37B
|1.23B
