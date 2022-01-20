Intuitive Surgical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intuitive Surgical beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.28, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $222.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.04% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intuitive Surgical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.17
|1.02
|0.88
|1.04
|EPS Actual
|1.19
|1.31
|1.17
|1.19
|Revenue Estimate
|1.39B
|1.26B
|1.11B
|1.24B
|Revenue Actual
|1.40B
|1.46B
|1.29B
|1.33B
